The 97th annual West Virginia Academy of Science meeting will be hosted by Bluefield State University and the West Virginia Academy of Sciences Executive Committee at Pipestem State Resort on Saturday, April 22.
There will be a full day of scientific presentations, research posters, and discussions, featuring STEM students from this region’s high schools, West Virginia institutions of higher education, and higher education faculty involved in scientific research.
