About half of West Virginia University’s academic programs are up for review as a financial crunch has pushed the school to size up what it can and can’t afford.
During a Campus Conversation this week, officials said 47 percent of academic programs have been identified for review. About the same number, 48 percent, of academic units are up for review.
The university is organized by units that may include a portfolio of academic programs.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/07/10/about-half-of-wvus-academic-programs-are-under-review-during-budget-crunch/
