Mount Hope, W.Va. – Fifty-three graduates will be granted their diplomas on Saturday at Appalachian Bible College’s 71st Commencement.
The service is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in Anderson Hall, featuring an address by Dr. Howard Wilburn.
Born in Daniels, W.Va., Wilburn graduated from Shady Spring High School before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force and receiving the Air Force Commendation Medal for meritorious service in Vietnam.
The former pastor of Daniels Missionary Baptist Church, Wilburn served in other pastorates before retiring from full-time ministry in 2016.
Wilburn and his son, Dr. Michael Wilburn, will also serve as the speakers during the annual Spring Bible Conference at ABC, May 4-5.
Rounding out the weekend’s events, the baccalaureate class of 2023 will present its senior cass program at 2 p.m. Friday, May 5.
The public is invited to all events. A schedule may be viewed at abc.edu/bible-conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.