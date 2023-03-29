Mount Hope, W.Va. – Appalachian Bible College has unveiled a scholarship for new students beginning this fall.
The BIG Scholarship, combined with the federal Pell Grant, will completely cover tuition costs for full-time resident students in their first year at ABC.
For the 2023-24 academic year, that adds up to a minimum $16,280 in aid per student.
Dr. Daniel Anderson, college president, explained that BIG stands for Biblically Inspiring Godliness.
According to director of financial aid Laura Martin, additional aid will also be available for other expenses such as room and board, including state aid like West Virginia’s Promise scholarship.
The first step to take advantage of the new financial aid package is to apply online at abc.edu/apply. More information about the scholarship can be found at abc.edu/big.
