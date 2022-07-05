The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) has appropriated $650,000 to West Virginia State University to conduct agricultural research that will enhance crop yield, according to a joint press release from the offices of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
$650,000 to WVSU for agriculture research
