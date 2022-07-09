An additional $892,380 from the American Rescue Plan is being approproated to six West Virginia school districts as part of the latest round of the Emergency Connectivity Fund.
The funding is distributed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to help schools, libraries and educational organizations purchase laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections for students, staff and library visitors. To date, West Virginia has received more than $45.9 million from the Emergency Connectivity Fund.
The Emergency Connectivity Fund was authorized in the American Rescue Plan, which passed the Senate in March 2021, to provide $7.17 billion to expand distance learning and connectivity around the country. It included key provisions authored by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., which prioritized rural areas.
Individual awards from the latest rounds of the Emergency Connectivity Fund wemt to six school distrcts including $407,200 to Greenbrier County and $163,595 to Nicholas County school districts.