MANCHESTER, N.H. – Five students from southern West Virginia were named to the Winter 2023 Dean's List at Southern New Hampshire University.
The winter terms run from January to May.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.7 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.
The honored students are Nathan Delimont of Beckley, Brandi Pittman of Sophia, Megan Duhon of Princeton, Nathan Delimont of Beckley and Brandi Pittman of Sophia.
