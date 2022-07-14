A $5.5 million contract has been awarded to a Clarksburg contruction company for a project to improve traffic flow and relieve congestion near West Virginia University in Morgantown, according to a press release from the Division of Highways.
Much of the funding for the project comes from bond sales through the state’s Roads to Prosperity program.
The contract for the project was given to Bear Contracting LLC, with a bid of $5,478,899.91.
The approximately half-mile project widens Beechurst Avenue from University Avenue to Campus Drive and realigns an awkward intersection at Beechurst and Campus Drive.
Realigning the intersection requires construction of a 240-foot-long retaining wall. It is one of a series of projects undertaken by the WVDOH in recent years to widen University Avenue and other streets along the major transportation corridor through Morgantown and past the WVU campus.