The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) will recognize 226 eighth-grade students from middle schools across the state – including 37 from schools in southern West Virginia – as Knights of the Golden Horseshoe.
Students who have achieved excellence in testing on their knowledge and understanding of their state’s history will receive a pin in the shape of a horseshoe.
The WVDE will host three separate ceremonies on Tuesday, June 13, at the Culture Center.
The first ceremony begins at 9 a.m. and recognizes recipients from the following counties: Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Putnam, Roane, Wayne and Wirt.
The second ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and recognizes recipients from the following counties: Gilmer, Greenbrier, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Pleasants, Raleigh, Randolph, Ritchie, Summers, Tyler, Upshur, Webster, Wetzel, Wood, Wyoming and West Virginia Public Charter Schools.
The third ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. and recognizes recipients from the following counties: Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Doddridge, Grant, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Jefferson, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Preston, Taylor, Tucker and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
This year marks the 307th anniversary of the Golden Horseshoe legacy, and it remains the longest-running program of its kind in the country with the annual state recognitions dating back to 1931. The program’s legacy dates back to 1716 when Governor of the Virginia Colony Alexander Spotswood organized and recognized a delegation of men who explored the land west of the Allegheny Mountains (most of which is now West Virginia). He presented each of them a small golden horseshoe to commemorate their bravery for crossing the mountain.
Winners from southern West Virginia are:
Fayette County: Savannah Callison, Midland Trail High School; Jenna Maynor, Oak Hill Middle School; Carson Treadway, Oak Hill Middle School; Savannah Zemonek, Oak Hill Middle School
Greenbrier County: Jeb Brown, Eastern Greenbrier Middle School; Kennah Collins, Eastern Greenbrier Middle School; William Laird, Eastern Greenbrier Middle School; Wyatt Smith, Western Greenbrier Middle School
McDowell County: Cecilia Wilson, Mount View High School; Turner Addair, Sandy River Middle School; Sirius Billips, Southside K-8 School
Mercer County: Taleya Crawford-Raines, Bluefield Middle School; Titus Holcomb, Bluefield Middle School; Alyson Miller, Bluefield Middle School; Willis Wilson, Bluefield Middle School; Jadalynn Brown, Glenwood School (K-8); Kiley Mullins, Pikeview Middle School
Monroe County: Kegan Sablack, Mountain View Elementary & Middle School; Bridget Brooks, Peterstown Middle School; Brayden Fox, Peterstown Middle School
Nicholas County: Aubree Clark, Summersville Middle School; Matilda Rodebaugh, Summersville Middle School; Brennon Smith, Summersville Middle School
Raleigh County: Tyler Stover, Beckley-Stratton Middle School; Elyssa Woolwine, Independence Middle School; Kofi Ackon-annan, Park Middle School; Ava Ford, Park Middle School; Nicholi Brammer, Shady Spring Middle School; Skyler Gibson, Shady Spring Middle School; Audrey Justice, Shady Spring Middle School
Summers County: Caden Lasley, 6-12 Summers County Comprehensive High School; Bayleigh Pack, 6-12 Summers County Comprehensive High School; Morgan Wood, 6-12 Summers County Comprehensive High School
Wyoming County: Paisley Shannon, Huff Cons Elementary & Middle School; Gabriel Cook, Pineville Middle School; Calista Bachert, Road Branch Elementary & Middle School; Isaiah Paynter, Road Branch Elementary & Middle School
