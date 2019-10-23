East Spartans runners up in band festival

Competing with 42 other bands from throughout the state, the Spartan Marching Band earned the first runner to the Grand Champions overall during the recent annual West Virginia High School Invitational Band Festival and Drumline Drum-off at the University of Charleston’s Laidley Field.
In addition, the Spartans were also runner up in the Honor Band competition, second only in both Honor Band and Grand Championship to Cabell-Midland High School at Ona.
The Battle of the Drumlines was new this year and in the drum-off, 10 drum lines were selected for the final competition, with the GEHS Drumline being in the top 10.
The Spartan Band competes next on Saturday, Oct. 26, in an Appalachian Bands competition at Winfield and will conclude the field marching season with the home football game with Princeton on Nov. 1 and the Parkersburg Appalachian Bands competition Nov. 2.