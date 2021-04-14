Imagine living in a world where just breathing the air will make you sick and the sun is blotted out by a thick layer of smog and even during the day, street lights need to be kept on.
Imagine that it’s a world where rivers catch fire and bald eagles die from being poisoned and fish are born with three eyes and the very water you drink is full of lead.
It’s not an imaginary world — it’s our world before 1970 when there was very little regulation of chemicals and other toxins pouring into our skies, waterways, and soil and sickening people, wildlife, and our food crops.
When a river in Ohio caught fire, and a beach in California was covered in oil for miles, and people were dying from lung diseases, and children were suffering from lead poisoning, Americans said “enough.”
That “enough” marked the first observance of Earth Day in 1970 and the birth of the modern environmental movement.
The idea for an Earth Day was the brainchild of Senator Gaylord Nelson who envisioned teach-ins on college campuses across the country.
He recruited Denis Hayes who believed that Earth Day should be a national event and that millions of Americans shared the common value of protecting the planet and using its resources wisely.
Hayes was right; on that first Earth Day, one out of 10 people in the United States participated in Earth Day activities. Groups that had been fighting individually for a healthier environment came together; Republicans and Democrats, labor leaders and corporate giants, suburbanites and farmers all united for a common goal.
It worked. Within a few years after that first Earth Day, the Environmental Protection Agency was created; Congress passed laws to protect the environment including the Clean Water Act, the Clean Air Act, the Endangered Species Act, and the Occupational Safety and Health Act.
Millions of Americans were protected from the diseases caused by air or water pollution and hundreds of species had a chance to survive.
By 1990, Earth Day had become an international celebration and a call to action.
Today, more than 1 billion people are engaged in Earth Day activities, continuing the work required to protect a planet that is our home.
And there is still much work to be done.
The effects of climate change are global and represent an enormous threat to our quality of life, our health and our homes and our food supply, and the survival of other species.
But we can act.
We have the ability and the knowledge to protect Earth, our home, and to leave our grandchildren a planet that is rich in resources and life and possibilities. We just need to find the will and to once again come together united behind a common cause.
Celebrate Earth Day in Summers County and find out how you can help.
The gathering will be at Town Square Park and the Save-A-Lot parking lot on Thursday, April 22, from noon – 2 p.m. and on Saturday, April 24 from noon – 2 p.m. at Bellepoint Park and the Save-A-Lot parking lot.