Early voting continues through July 25 in Oceana's municipal election.
Election day is July 28.
Voters can cast an early ballot at city hall Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Saturdays, July 18 and July 25, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Mayor Tom Evans Jr. is unopposed in his bid to retain his seat.
Jim Cook, recorder, is also unopposed.
Incumbent council members Jared Harless, Terri Stafford Maynor, Homer Nutter, Mary Nutter, and Bryant Whisenant are challenged by Don Morgan, Chuck Shirley, Gary Spence, Derek Toler, Raymond Walker, Billy Webster, and Jesse Womack.
Those elected are expected to begin a two-year term Aug. 4.
Mullens and Pineville will not conduct municipal elections this year.