Early voting will begin May 27 at four sites across Wyoming County: the Wyoming County Courthouse, Mullens City Hall, Oceana City Hall and the Hanover Public Library during regular business hours.
The last day for early voting in advance of the June 9 primary election will be June 6.
In order to observe social distancing requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic threat, a limited number of voters will be allowed inside the courthouse and other locations at one time to cast their votes, Clerk Jewell Aguilar said.
As courthouse offices remain closed to the public to slow the spread of COVID-19, early voters will be allowed into the courthouse lobby only to cast their ballots.
Voters are encouraged to wear face masks while voting.
Poll workers will be using face masks, gloves and sanitizers at all four locations, she said.
All courthouse offices will remain closed to the public at least until the county commission reassesses the situation during its June 3 meeting, Aguilar said.
Plexiglass shields are being permanently installed in all courthouse offices to protect visitors as well as courthouse employees from the virus when the courthouse does reopen.
Gloves, masks, and hand sanitizers have also been ordered for courthouse employees.
While the courthouse is closed to visitors, employees are on the job, still working every day.
“We’re trying to make it as convenient as possible for people to conduct courthouse business,” Aguilar said.
A yellow dropbox, courtesy of the Pineville Lions Club, has been installed at the side entrance of the courthouse to make it more convenient for residents to drop off payments or other documents. Receipts and licenses will be returned by mail.
Marriage licenses can also be obtained through a series of phone calls and mail. The service, however, is open only to Wyoming County residents.
“Residents can still get most everything they need at the courthouse; we just have to do it a little differently,” explained Jason Mullins, county commission president.
Taxes can also be paid online or by mail.
Car licenses can be obtained by mail.
County compactor stations are open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, with the exception of holidays. The stations will be closed today, May 23, in observance of the Memorial Day weekend.
Three of the stations – at Baileysville (phone 304-732-9534), Glen Fork (phone 304-682-5313), and Tralee (phone 304-294-5225) – accept bagged household garbage only.
The station on Airport Road near Pineville, known locally as “the landfill” (phone 304-732-6256), is open to the public and small businesses for bagged or loose garbage during the same hours.