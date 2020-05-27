Early voting for the June 9 primary election began Wednesday, and will last until June 6.
The primary election day was originally scheduled for May 12, but due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, it was extended to June 9. County officials are taking extra precautions to make sure voters stay safe as they venture out to cast their ballots.
In Raleigh County, the only early voting location is at the Raleigh County Courthouse located on Main Street in Beckley. According to Janet Crawford, of Cool Ridge, she and her husband always travel out for early voting to "beat the crowd."
Crawford told The Register-Herald that while she was thankful for early voting this year due to COVID-19, it's something they do every election regardless.
"This isn't the time we would want to be out in a crowd of people around on election day," Crawford explained. "We didn't want to have to go out and go to the school locations right now, and we just felt this was the safest route."
The Raleigh County Courthouse is not requiring early voters to be screened before heading into the polls, although wearing a face mask is encouraged.
"My husband and I both wore masks," Crawford explained. "Right now, we just feel it's the right thing to do."
Jason Morgan with the Greenbrier County told The Register-Herald that courthouse officials aren't screening individuals as they come in to vote, but they are encouraging them to wear face masks as a precaution while voting at one of the county's two early voting locations.
"We obviously cannot turn anyone away who wants to vote," Morgan said. "We don't want to refuse anyone that right, but we are offering everyone their own pencil to vote with, that they can take home with them, along with their own pair of gloves they will be taking home with them as well."
Wyoming County courthouse officials are taking things a step further by screening anyone who wants to come in for early voting. Officials reported Wednesday if an early voter wants to cast a ballot at the courthouse location, they will be asked various questions including if they have traveled within the last two weeks, if they've felt ill, and will also be required to undergo a temperature check.
Wyoming County officials reported the courthouse is the only county location where a screening is required for early voting.
Early voting throughout counties in southern West Virginia will take place at the following locations:
Raleigh County
• The Raleigh County Courthouse located at 215 Main Street in Beckley
Fayette County
• The Fayette County Courthouse located at 100 N. Court Street in Fayetteville
• The Fayette County Memorial Building located at 200 West Maple Avenue in Fayetteville
• Green Valley United Methodist Church in Danese, located at 6198 Meadow Bridge Road
• The old city hall building located in Montgomery at 706 3rd Avenue
Summers County
• The Summers County Memorial Building Auditorium located adjacent to the Summers County Courthouse, which is located at 120 Ballengee Street in Hinton
Greenbrier County
• The Greenbrier County Courthouse located at 912 N. Court Street in Lewisburg
• The Rupert Community Building located at 604 Nicholas Street in Rupert
Wyoming County
• The Wyoming County Courthouse located at 24 Cedar Avenue in Pineville
• Oceana City Hall
• Mullens City Hall located at 316 Moran Avenue in Mullens
Nicholas County
• The Nicholas County Courthouse located at 700 Main Street in Summersville
