Early voting wrapped up in West Virginia Saturday with more than 58,000 votes cast statewide.
According to unofficial numbers released by the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office on Monday, a total of 58,684 voters voted early in person. In addition, another 3,897 registered voters have cast and returned an absentee ballot.
Mike Queen, deputy chief of staff and communications director with the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, said voter participation is always lower during mid-term elections when presidential candidates are not on the ballot.
The counties with the top three early voting numbers were Kanawha (5,127), Wood (4,994) and Monongalia (4,433), according to information provided by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.
Queen said early voter turnout appeared to be higher in the northern part of the state, which he suspects is likely due to the congressional race.
This is the first election with the state’s reduced number of congressional seats which was reduced from three to two due to a decline in population.
As a result, the newly formed U.S. House of Representatives 2nd District pits two Republican
incumbents, David McKinley and Alexander Mooney, against each other in the primary.
The new district run from Wood County along the Ohio River to the Eastern Panhandle and includes the Northern Panhandle.
In the southern part of West Virginia, many county clerks said the lower turnout was expected and is similar if not less than early voter turnout in previous off-year elections.
Raleigh County had just over 1,500 early voters and 146 absentee ballots returned as of Monday.
Tammy Richardson, the chief elections officer for the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office, said she is not sure how this compares to previous mid-term elections as this is her first election serving in this new role, but she believes it was a lower turnout than previous off years.
Despite the low turnout, Richardson said she was pleased with how smoothly early voting went in Raleigh County which she felt was aided by the county's new voting machines.
Fayette County saw a similar low turnout in early voting with roughly 1,300 casting ballots and 86 absentees, according to unofficial results released Monday.
Wyoming County had just over 1,000 early voters and 55 absentee ballots returned
In Greenbrier County roughly 1,300 cast their ballots early and 75 absentee ballots were returned.
Greenbrier County Clerk Robin Loudermilk said the low turnout was expected.
She added that for those looking to vote during the May 10 Primary Election, it might be a good idea to double check their poling location.
A lot of voters have new precincts not just in Greenbrier County but statewide as a result of redistricting done by West Virginia Legislators this year.
Impacted voters should have received a letter from their local clerk’s office regarding the change.
Loudermilk said several of the letters her office sent out were returned as undeliverable and she recommends anyone with questions call their clerk’s office.
Voters with questions regarding their precinct and polling location can contact their local clerk’s office.
Voters can also find the information at govotewv.com. This website, run by the secretary of state’s office, also has sample ballots, and will show the unofficial results of the Primary Election when the polls close.
Polls are open in West Virginia from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday and are being managed by more than 8,500 trained poll workers.