With a number of absentee ballots not yet received by Tuesday night, unofficial results in the Beckley Common Council election showed two rookies upending incumbents.
Cody Reedy (1,831) had a 64-vote lead in the At-Large Council race against incumbent Tim Berry (1,767), while challenger Robert Dunlap had a one-vote lead over incumbent Frank Williams for the Ward 3 seat.
Sherrie Hunter easily won reelection to one of the two At-Large Council positions for a second term.
Referencing her Italian immigrant grandparents, Hunter thanked voters for giving her the opportunity to serve the city that three generations of her family have loved.
Her father, Quinn Barbera, was a milk man and well-known figure in Beckley. Her grandmother was responsible for the U.S. Postal Service establishing the Bradley post office.
“I’m a positive person. I don’t think that we have problems,” Hunter said Tuesday, after the election. “I think that we have issues and that together we can work on those issues to make Beckley a stellar city.
“More than anything, I am jut completely humbled by the outpouring of support from the citizens of Beckley.”
The January 2019 decision by council to add sexual orientation and gender identification to the list of protected classes under the Human Rights Ordinance left a mark on the race. In a 4-2 vote, Hunter and Berry had joined Tom Sopher (Ward 1) and Ann Worley (Ward 2) to vote in favor of the ordinance, while Kevin Price (Ward 4) and Janine Bullock (Ward 5) voted against it.
Frank Williams (Ward 3) did not offer public support for the ordinance and was not present for the vote.
During the January 2019 Council meeting to vote on the ordinance, Allen Whitt, president of the conservative West Virginia Family Policy Council, directed verbal attacks against Hunter and Worley, another female candidate who voted in favor of the ordinance.
The Southern Poverty Law Center lists the group as a hate group.
Hunter had accepted an endorsement by the group in 2016. After her vote in 2019, she was sent distasteful letters and emails by the group’s supporters, after Whitt posted her vote on his group’s web page and suggested she had disappointed the organization.
Worley did not seek re-election in 2020 for reasons unrelated to the ordinance.
Hunter owned the lion’s share of the at-large Council pool Tuesday, claiming almost 32 percent of the vote among the four candidates.
Reedy, who was endorsed by the Family Policy Council, said he is ready to “rock and roll.”
“I’m really excited,” said Reedy. “I’m ready to get to work for the city of Beckley.
“I’m glad the city chose a fresh voice I think that it needed.”
Incumbents Bullock and Price easily beat their challengers.
Price won the Ward 4 seat with 592 votes while Kelly Elkins drew 325 votes. Elkins, a first-time candidate, had expressed disapproval of Price’s vote against the ordinance when she entered the race.
“I’d just like to thank everyone that stood behind me and supported me with their vote,” said Price. “Hopefully, in the next four years, I can look forward to doing the best job I can for them.”
Bullock won the Ward 5 seat with 465 votes, while challenger Mark Larkin, a first-time candidate, claimed 300 votes.
“I am truly grateful again for the opportunity to serve the citizens in Ward 5,” said Bullock. “I want to thank everyone for their vote.
“To God be the glory.”
Dunlap (293 votes), a strong supporter of the January nondiscrimination ordinance, won a tentative one-vote victory over incumbent Williams in Ward 3, while Thomas Moseley, another first-time candidate who was endorsed by the Family Policy Council, claimed 156 votes.
Dunlap said it was premature to make a victory speech, prior to the counting of mail-in ballots.
Tom Sopher was unopposed for the Ward I seat, and Bob Canter, another candidate who ran unopposed, will assume the Ward 2 seat.