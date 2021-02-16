An early morning shooting Tuesday in Raleigh County sent one person to the hospital.
The shooting was reported at 3:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Circleview Drive in Harper Heights, according to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim, identified as Jonathan Wriston, was said in the release that an unknown person entered the residence he was visiting and began shooting at him.
As a result, Wriston was stuck several times and was later transported to Raleigh General Hospital for his injuries.
He is currently in stable condition and his injuries are not expected to be life threatening.
The release lists the suspect as unknown.
The sheriff’s office press release said the suspect, when apprehended, will be charged with malicious assault and unlawful wounding.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Raleigh County Sherrif’s Office at (304) 255-9300 or Crimestoppers at (304) 255-STOP