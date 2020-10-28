lewisburg — Following a nationwide trend, Lewisburg’s downtown merchants and city officials are cooperating in launching the official Christmas season a couple of weeks earlier than usual this year.
Announcing the early start for the season at last week’s virtual council meeting, interim city administrator Misty Hill cited the exigencies of the Covid-19 pandemic as the incentive for the expansion in the timeframe for holiday festivities.
Striving to comply with pandemic guidelines issued by Gov. Jim Justice and the Greenbrier County Health Department, downtown shop and restaurant owners have limited the number of people allowed in their establishments at any one time — pretty much the antithesis of the typical holiday shopping season. In order to keep customers and staff safe, while still encouraging shoppers and diners to patronize these businesses, the city has joined with merchants in an attempt to “spread out” the holiday season across seven weeks, rather than the usual five, Hill said.
By the time Hill made the announcement last week, municipal workers had already put out Lewisburg’s signature downtown snowflakes and garlands, with plans to begin stringing Christmas lights this week.
A press release from the city’s merchants titled the upcoming events, which will begin Nov. 6, “The Magic of Christmas in Lewisburg.”
Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favorite Christmas window or storefront and be entered to win one of five $100 gift certificates to the shop or restaurant of their choice, according to the release.
In addition to the snowflakes, garlands and the illuminated Christmas tree in the city’s Green Space park adjacent to City Hall, a special giant Santa mailbox will be situated downtown to allow children to mail their letters to the jolly elf at the North Pole.
A holiday tale will be posted page-by-page in shop windows throughout town, and horse-drawn carriage rides will be offered on five consecutive Saturdays, starting Nov. 21.
Lewisburg’s shops and restaurants will feature specials, sales, giveaways, holiday treats and extended hours during the seven-week celebration, lending to the festive atmosphere.
For more information about the merchants’ plans, find “The Magic of Christmas in Lewisburg” on Facebook or call 888-702-1076.
While plans are well underway to ensure shopping and dining continue throughout the next couple of months, the fate of Lewisburg’s holiday parades this winter is still up in the air.
The Christmas parade, which is generally held in early December, and the Shanghai Parade, which is always held on New Year’s Day, both attract substantial crowds along downtown sidewalks — a situation that does not bode well for the Covid era’s requirement of social distancing.
City officials discussed the parade possibilities at last week’s virtual meeting, prompted by a question shared by Council member Arron Seams that had been posed to him by a “not overly enthusiastic” constituent.
Hill noted grant funds had already been allocated for the Shanghai, but she had not heard from parade organizers about their plans.
Mayor Beverly White speculated that townspeople might not want to have parades this winter, given the current local Covid case surge and predictions of more of the same around the holidays.
“We’ll not do anything that will bring harm to anybody,” White said, responding to council’s concerns about parade crowds.
Any official decision on parades was deferred until next month’s council meeting, scheduled for Nov. 17.
