Eagle Scout is the highest achievement a Scout can attain, with only four percent of Scouts earning the rank since its inception in 1911.
Three Raleigh County Scouts – Anthony Biley, Lewis Gamble, and Brodie Simpson – were presented their Eagle Scout medals and badges during a July 10 Court of Honor at the Summit Bechtel Reserve.
The three 16-year-olds have been friends since joining Cub Scouts.
Both Gamble and Simpson attend Woodrow Wilson High School and Biley attends Liberty High.
In addition to earning at least 21 merit badges, numerous community service hours, among other requirements, Eagle Scouts are required to complete an individual project that he planned and developed.
Their Scout Troop 75, of Sophia, provided assistance for each of the projects along with their scoutmaster, Tony Wheby.
Each of the boys also had to raise funds, or materials, for their individual projects.
Biley’s project included constructing and placing a dozen bird houses at Lake Stephens for species of concern – those whose natural habitats have been reduced by man.
Designing and constructing dog beds for the Humane Society of Raleigh County was Gamble’s projects.
The project provided 20 beds for the organization.
Simpson’s project included constructing and placing 15 bat houses in New River Park in Fayette County, his dad, Darren, said.
The project is designed to help slow the spread of white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease, that has killed millions of bats in North America over the last 10 years, and could result in the extinction of several species.
From the very beginning, Biley wanted to be an Eagle Scout, explained his mother, Terri.
She said all three of the Scouts have earned nearly 60 merit badges each.
“They are all over-achievers; their sashes are completely covered up,” she said of the badges.
“The ceremony was a long time coming,” Terri explained.
The three wanted to wait until each one had completed his project, which were finished several months ago.
Then, the Covid-19 pandemic hit and the ceremony was delayed another 18 months.
“So this was a long time coming,” Terri emphasized.
In January, Simpson’s mother, Sonya, passed away from Covid.
“It was a celebration, but it was very difficult – for her not to be there,” Terri said, adding the three mothers had all been close friends as well.
A chair draped with a red, white, and blue ribbon and exhibiting Sonya’s photo, identifying her as an Eagle Scout Mom, was featured in the audience.
Scouting is not as significant as it once was, Terri noted.
“But they’ve had all kinds of opportunities because of Scouting – kayaking, white water rafting, all kinds of cool things.
“They’ve been to numerous camps and hikes.
“They participated in the National Boy Scout Jamboree in 2017 and the World Jamboree in 2019,” she emphasized.
“Lewis really enjoys Scouting,” his mother, Susan, said.
“It’s a great program to teach leadership and service.”