United Way of Southern West Virginia Dancing with the Stars has been cancelled, Executive Director Megan Legursky announced Thursday.
Legursky said DWTS has been postponed to Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. She said in a Facebook post that the goal is to protect the community from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday announced the cancellation of the 2020 State Fair in August.
The event is the organization’s largest community fundraiser each year. In 2019, it accounted for about 30 percent of the United Way’s annual campaign goal.
United Way supports about 45 organizations in Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Wyoming, Nicholas, McDowell and Mercer counties and the Greater Bluefield area.