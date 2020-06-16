Dunlap wins Ward III race by nine votes

Robert Dunlap has won a 9-vote victory over incumbent Frank Williams in the Ward 3 race for Beckley Common Council, a canvas of the vote showed on Tuesday.
Raleigh County Deputy Clerk Cecilia Chapman, who declared the results, said the canvass of absentee and early voting did not change the unofficial results of any of the races.
On primary election day, June 9, Dunlap held a one-vote lead over Williams.
Dunlap responded to the declared race on Tuesday night by noting that Williams and challenger Tom Moseley were also also popular candidates among Ward 3 voters.
"I wanted to wait until now to give a public response regarding the results of this election," Dunlap said. "To initially win by one vote, witness the canvass and the thankless work done by our county employees to discover the margin, after provisionals, was actually nine people, was very humbling.
"Please know that it is my intent to diligently represent all persons in Ward 3 irrespective of their race, color, creed, sexual orientation/gender identifications, familial status, disabilities, age, faiths, etc.," Dunlap stated. "We will be putting protocols in place so that Ward 3 constituents can communicate their issues and concerns more freely.
"Such feedback should come well before and after each council meeting," he added. "I want transparency, and I want everyone to be tuned in to our local government.
"As aggravating as social media can be, we will use it as a conduit for all voices in our ward to be heard. And its only just a start," he said. "So, heartfelt thank yous and God bless."
The number of absentee ballots, due to COVID-19 concerns, was historic.
"We've never had that many absentee (ballots) to have to deal with, after election," Chapman said. "We had over 10,000 sent out, and election night, only 9,000 plus were sent in.
"So we knew we still had a big number that could come back in."
Chapman said that candidates have 48 hours to challenge the results of the race. After the 48 hours, barring a recount of votes, the results will be certified when all the other counties have declared their races, too. At that point, the election results become official.
The final results are posted on the West Virginia Secretary of State website and are available in the Clerk's Office at the Raleigh courthouse.