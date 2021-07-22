The West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Friday, July 23, at Glen Jean at the intersection of Scarbro Loop Road and W.Va. 16 in Fayette County.
The checkpoint will be in operation from 6 p.m. to midnight.
The purpose of the checkpoint is to deter impaired drivers, as well as educating the public about the dangers of driving an automobile while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.
The motoring public is urged to assist the State Police in their efforts to stop driving under the influence by reporting impaired drivers.