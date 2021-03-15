The Beckley Police Department will be conducting a DUI Sobriety Checkpoint in Beckley on Thursday, March 18, between 3 and 9 p.m., on Second Street at Thornhill Courts.
An alternate location will be Johnstown Road at Jefferson Street, Beckley.
The checkpoint will be supported by roving DUI patrols throughout the evening and nighttime hours.
“Officers will be looking for impaired drivers, underage drinking and those driving on suspended or revoked driver’s licenses. The purpose of the DUI Checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and to educate the public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Law enforcement encourages everyone to buckle up and designate a sober driver if consuming alcohol. Please Drive Safe.”
The DUI checkpoint will be funded by the Southern Regional Highway Safety Program.