Two people were arrested after drugs and firearms were found in Sophia, according to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office.
Deputy J.A. Redden and members of the U.S. Marshal's Service, Beckley/Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit and the Drug Enforcement Agency conducted a search warrant Aug. 15 at 118 Main St., Sophia, after an ongoing investigation.
As a result of the search warrant, oxycodone pills, marijuana, heroin and a heroin/fentanyl mixture as well as five firearms were recovered, according to the press release. It is estimated the heroin and heroin/fentanyl mixture would account for 200 individual doses.
Dandre Sanders of Detroit, Mich., was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver oxycodone, possession with intend to deliver marijuana, conspiracy to commit a felony and felon in possession of a firearm.
Breyanna Wilkerson of Coal City was arrested based on a warrant previously obtained by the DEA on the charge of conspiracy to distribute narcotics.
Other charges may be pending.