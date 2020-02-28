Drug Task Force conducts large bust Friday along Circleview Drive in Beckley

Eleven individuals were arrested early Friday morning on drug charges, disrupting a large drug pipeline between Detroit, Mich., and Beckley, Beckley Police Chief Lonnie Christian and Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter reported.
During an abrupt press conference Friday afternoon, both Christian and Van Meter explained a task force compiled of members of the Beckley Police Department, the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the State Police and the FBI conducted a large drug bust at multiple houses along W.Va. 3 on Circleview Drive in Beckley where cash, heroin and methamphetamine were seized.
Both officials explained although they don't have the exact amount of cash and drugs seized during the bust, it is only the start of destroying a pathway for drugs coming into Raleigh County.
Of the 11 individuals arrested, five were from Detroit, Mich., and six were from areas within Raleigh and Wyoming counties. There were five more arrest warrants for individuals who were not present during Friday morning's bust. Although officers did not releasing the names of the arrested individuals, charges against those arrested include delivery of a controlled substance and a capias for conspiracy to commit a felony.
Christian commended the work of the task force by saying without them, the arrests wouldn't have been possible.
"We have a lot of these guys coming in from Michigan, and a lot of our local people were involved in this, and this is why inter-agency cooperation is so important," Christian said. "We have not just the cooperation, but we have the ability to go through and arrest a lot of these individuals that may be outside of our jurisdiction boundaries, whether that be city, county or state. Without these partnerships and without this task force there is no way we would have made these numbers of arrests and made this huge impact within the city and the county."
Van Meter added although the interstate system is helpful to Beckley in some ways, it's hard on the drug epidemic.
"Interstates are great, but all roads lead to Beckley. It starts here and moves out throughout our county and other counties in the area," Van Meter said. "This task force and this partnership is so important. Without it, we'd be losing this battle very badly."
Friday morning's bust was heavily attended by officers all across the task force, which Van Meter noted is important for the safety of all who serve on it.
"We have to do that because our guys are putting their lives on the line," he said. "Most of these drug dealers are heavily armed, and drugs and firearms usually go hand-in-hand. So we always want to make sure our guys are safe."
