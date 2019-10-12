The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration are sponsoring the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative #18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Crab Orchard Pharmacy.
Crab Orchard Pharmacy is at 1299 Robert C. Byrd Drive, Crab Orchard. Its phone number is 304-253-7474.
The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office has permanent drop-off boxes in the lobby of the Sheriff's Office Law Enforcement Division at 201 S. Eisenhower Drive, Beckley.
For the National Prescription Drug Take Back Initiative #17, West Virginia had a total of 67 law enforcement participants, 153 collection sites, and over 5,000 pounds of materials collected.
This is an anonymous/no-questions-asked program designed for the general public to dispose of medications. This program is a free service offered to the public.
