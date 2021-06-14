A Sunday morning traffic stop resulted in drug charges being lodged against an Ansted man, Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said.
A Fayette County Sheriff's Department deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on U.S. 19 in Fayetteville early Sunday morning for an infraction. A subsequent search revealed quantities of marijuana, methamphetamines, cocaine and fentanyl.
Kerr David "KD" Cole, 50, was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and possession of narcotics. He awaits court proceedings.
Anyone with details about the incident can contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through Facebook at "Fayette County Sheriff's Department," or call Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.