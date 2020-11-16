A 911 call in Fayette County led to a felony drug arrest Friday.
Fayette County Sheriff's deputies responded to an open 911 line Friday in Montgomery, according to a release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
Upon arrival they were notified that a fight had taken place inside the residence.
While they were clearing the location for victims and suspects, several individual quantities of suspected heroin were located along with scales and packaging supplies.
As a result, Corey Westfall, 32, of Montgomery, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics.
He was booked into Southern Regional Jail at 9 p.m. Friday. His bond is set at $25,000, according to the West Virginia Regional Jail website.