A woman, arrested and charged last week with breaking into multiple East Beckley businesses in January, told police she did it to feed her drug addiction. She said she was homeless and looking to get arrested.
After evading law enforcement in Raleigh County for roughly two weeks, Candi Nicole Swafford, 42, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 27, when she returned to the scene of the crime to break in to one of the same businesses as before.
The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation website lists her charges as five counts of breaking and entering, two counts of grand larceny and one count of robbery in the first degree – all felonies.
According to criminal complaints obtained by The Register-Herald from the Raleigh County Magistrate Clerk’s Office, Swafford told police she committed these crimes to “feed her drug habit and to possibly be put back in jail, because she was homeless.”
Swafford spent roughly four days at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver on unrelated charges in early January. She was released on Jan. 9, three days before breaking into her first business, according to the criminal complaint.
Raleigh County Sheriff J.C. Canaday said Swafford’s arrest was a result of “good police work” and was a coordinated effort between his department and the Beckley Police.
In a report written by Detective Cpl. R.S. Queen with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Swafford admitted to breaking into Little Lena’s Scrubs & More, located on North Eisenhower Drive, on either Jan. 11 or Jan. 12.
Swafford told police she was able to gain entrance to Little Lena’s through a back window. She then took cash from the register and left through the front door.
In an earlier interview with The Register-Herald, Carol Spade, the store manager at Little Lena’s, said about $290 was stolen from her shop.
Swafford then admitted to breaking into a number of businesses on the night of Jan. 18, including Hair Maxx, Greg Lilly Auto Sales, King Tut Drive-In, Mad Tats Ink and Dragon’s Den, which are all located in a roughly one-mile radius of one another.
In a report written by Detective Cpl. C.D. McCormick with the Beckley Police Department, the Beckley Police began its investigation Jan. 18 by searching for surveillance video from the businesses broken into.
In his report, McCormick wrote that surveillance footage obtained from Hair Maxx on North Vance Drive and Greg Lilly Auto Sales on Marshall Avenue shows a women, later identified as Swafford, committing nearly identical crimes on the same night.
In both cases, McCormick said footage shows Swafford throwing a hard object through the front door of the businesses, going straight to the cash register and then immediately exiting the businesses.
Surveillance footage obtained by law enforcement at Dragon’s Den depicts a similar scene and identical acts.
“The female in this video (from Dragon’s Den) is visually consisted with the female in the video I retrieved from Greg Lilly Auto Sales and Hair Maxx,” McCormick wrote in his report.
In addition to these break-ins, McCormick also reported that Swafford stole a light blue 2018 Chevrolet Malibu from the driveway of a home in the 200 block of Sheridan Avenue in Beckley.
Raleigh County deputies would later spot the vehicle in the parking lot of Dragon’s Den in the late hours of Jan. 26 just prior to the discovery that the business was broken into again.
A short time later, deputies located this vehicle along with Swafford and made the arrest.
Canaday told The Register-Herald Thursday that this investigation was the perfect example of what “good police work” looks like.
“Sometimes what you see on TV, the flashy stuff, is what everybody clings to, but it's the good, just the good old-fashioned police work – talking to people, being in the right place at the right time,” Canaday said.
“That’s what started the whole thing, is you had (an officer) that was able to look at something and say, ‘This doesn’t fit,’ and busted the whole thing wide open. That was just good police work on those guys' parts.”
Sgt. R. Talley, Deputy J. Hensley and Deputy S. Lilly with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office along with Queen were all involved in the arrest of Swafford.
Canaday said he was pleased to see this case come to a conclusion after impacting so many in the community, including business owners and their patrons.
“One of the most rewarding things we do is to be able to help somebody,” he said. “The nice thing about that was not only were we able to help the actual victims, but we were able to help the victims by proxy, the ones that were adversely impacted by the business (break-ins) and that was very nice to be able to do.”
In interviews with detectives from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and Beckley Police Department, Swafford pointed to her drug problem as the motive for breaking into these businesses.
She also told police that prior to her first stint in Southern Regional Jail she was staying at her boyfriend’s residence in Beckley. However, when she was released from jail a few days later, she found out she was homeless after returning to her boyfriend’s home, finding her belongings packed up and another women living with her boyfriend.
In the criminal complaint, McCormick wrote that when Swafford learned she was homeless, she “began to steal to buy ‘dope’ and have a place to sleep.”
Swafford was booked into Southern Regional Jail at 10:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27.
Her bond is set at $150,000, according to the jail’s website.
