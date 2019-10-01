National Weather Service (NWS) Hydro-meteorologists have reported it will take around two to three inches of rain to get Southern West Virginia out of its drought, however, they don’t believe it will come anytime soon.
Hydro-meteorologist John Sikora with the NWS-Charleston reported the southern area of the state hasn’t seen steady rainfall in over a month and a half, affecting river flow, farm owners, and those who use well water as their main source of water at their homes.
“The whole southern half of the state is currently in a D1 stage on the drought monitor,” Sikora explained. “When the updates for that come in later on this week, we’re expecting it to move into a D2, this means all of those creeks throughout the area of the state are going to be completely dried up, and river flow is going to be extremely low.”
Sikora added the increase on the drought monitor scale will put added stress on vegetation, animal wildlife and water wells throughout the area.
A rain system is set to make its way through Thursday night through Friday morning, he added, but it more than likely won’t produce a lot of rainfall. He believes it will produce about a quarter-inch of rainfall, maybe a half-inch if the area is lucky.
Sikora reported another rain system is set to make its way in Sunday evening through Monday morning, but again, won’t produce much rainfall.
“That rainfall won’t alleviate any dryness. It will take a rainfall of about two to three inches of rain to get us completely out of this spell,” he said. “Not sure when a system that could provide that will come in just yet.”
Although September through October is typically West Virginia’s most dry months of year, Sikora said, the magnitude of this year’s dryness is only an event that happens on a 10 to 12 year cycle. According to his research, a dry spell such as this took place in 1988, another in 1999, one more in 2009, and now 2019.
Without rainfall, West Virginia’s rivers begin to slowly diminish. Within the last few days, there have been several reports of the Greenbrier River in the Alderson area of Greenbrier County holding little to no water.
Jeremy White, a field office chief for the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Virginia-West Virginia Water Science Center out of Charleston, said the USGS Greenbrier River at Alderson has reported abnormally low flow on its stream gage.
The average daily flow for Greenbrier River this time of year is 200 cubic feet per second, White said, but as of 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, it was 55.2 cubic feet per second.
“That is well below the daily flow for this time of year,” he said. White added his statistics are based on information dating back to when the Alderson station first opened, in 1895.
Randy Johnson, the water plant manager at Lewisburg’s Municipal Water Plant in Greenbrier County, told The Register-Herald the plant has seen around four times as many people come through its doors than usual to fill up water for cisterns, a tank for storing water, and wells that have dried out.
Also, Union has stopped selling water to those people to try and conserve it for their regular customer so they are having to travel to Lewisubrg instead.
“Not only have we had more customers from our area, we’ve also been getting customers out of Union,” Johnson said. “They’ve stopped letting people come in to fill their cisterns to save and conserve for their regular customers, so those customers are coming to our plant to fill up instead.
“I haven’t seen it this bad in a long time, nearly 20 years. We’re going to need rain, very soon.”
•••
Tim Martin owns a 5-acre farm just off Old Mill and Wickham Roads near Beckley. He has six horses, six donkey and several goats and chickens. Without rainfall, getting his animals a drink is requiring a little more manual labor than usual.
In October 2018, Martin remembers his farm being nothing but a muddy mess due to all the rainfall. Now, in October 2019, he’s having the opposite problem — his farm is as dry as a bone.
Last year, a large amount of rainfall dumped into Martin’s ponds on his farm. He said although this year’s drought has been an issue, he’s trying to look at it with a positive light. Since his ponds are dry, he’s cleaning out last year’s debris.
“At least there is something good that’s come out of this,” Martin told The Register-Herald. “Just took my chance, since there’s no water running into my ponds right now.”
Martin typically provides his livestock with water from troughs, which usually fill up on their own with rainfall. However, right now he’s having to maintain them with a water hose.
On average, one horse drinks around 10 to 15 gallons of water a day. Martin’s horses are drinking even more than that because he’s having to feed them hay.
“They can’t eat the grass, there’s none of it. It’s all dried up and dead,” he said. “So having them eat hay is making them drink even more than they normally do.”
Typically, Martin never has to manually fill his troughs, which hold about 200 gallons of water each. He said, most of the time, Mother Nature keeps his troughs full for him.
“That’s just not the case right now. I tell ya, we’re going to need some relief here soon. Me, I only have a small place, but I have friends who have some large farms, and they’re struggling right now.”
