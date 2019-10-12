Drones offer assistance in SLS ribbon-cutting

SLS Land & Energy Development, a surveying and engineering firm with offices in Charleston and Glenville, announced its entrance in the Beckley market Thursday with the help of two futuristic “friends.”
Two drones each held up an end of a red ribbon for the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce’s traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony.
As they hovered in mid-air at the company’s recently acquired East Beckley Bypass offices, formerly ESI Services Inc., SLS President Sarah Smith and founder Greg Smith joined Chamber members and retiring Chamber CEO Ellen Taylor in cutting the ribbon.
SLS and ESI of Beckley merged earlier this year into an engineering, surveying, aerial mapping and environmental services company with more than 40 professionals.
“We’re happy to merge with a company like ESI and (ESI partners Roy Shrewsbury and Richard Trigg), and the entire team here in Beckley,” Sarah Smith told those gathered.
“We’re kind of a perfect fit and great timing, so we’re excited to be in Beckley and Raleigh County.(We’re) looking forward to ingraining ourselves in the community and supporting the cause.”
Established in 1978, SLS offers surveying, engineering services, aerial mapping and environmental services – including aboveground storage tank inspections.
In 2017, SLS unveiled a drone fleet that allowed companies to boost safety and efficiency for operations throughout the region.
Founded by Shrewsbury and Trigg, ESI offered surveying, engineering and mapping services in Beckley and the surrounding area for more than 40 years, prior to the 2019 merger with SLS.