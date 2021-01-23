PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Drones could begin dropping packages to Walmart customers in the far corner of southwest Missouri this summer.
Don't expect to get bashed in the head with a can of peas or walloped with a sack of flour as a full week's worth of groceries falls from the sky. The nation's largest retailer, based in nearby Bentonville, will start small.
Walmart is not releasing a lot of details yet but has announced plans to begin launching drones from a store in Pea Ridge, on the Missouri-Arkansas border, making deliveries up to 50 miles away.
"This is going to be the Beta test site," said Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree. "It's the first one in the country."
Walmart is partnering with Zipline International, a commercial drone service, to deliver packages of up to four pounds via parachute that drop out of the belly of the drone.
The retailer typically uses stores in the region when it launches new technologies and services, and Crabtree said city planning officials recently approved the construction of a drone delivery hub to be built on the northwest side of the Neighborhood Market in Pea Ridge.
"Right now, it is going to be medical supplies mostly," Crabtree said when asked what he knew about the deliveries.
Walmart officials didn't respond to requests for additional information, including how much the service will cost and how quickly a delivery might be made after the products are ordered. However, in a previous statement, Tom Ward, a senior vice president for Walmart, said, "Not only does (Zipline's) launch-and-release system allow for quick on-demand delivery in under an hour, but it also eliminates carbon emissions, which lines up perfectly with our sustainability goals."
Crabtree said Walmart has indicated it wants to have the site up and running by midyear, launching 10 to 15 flights per day.
"These are not the little propeller, small drones," he said, referring to those used by hobbyists and others. "These are 45 pounds and have a 10-foot wingspan."
In fact, they are small planes. Walmart officials also did not indicate how accurate their drops can get.
Crabtree said the battery-powered drones have redundant motors, communication and navigation systems.
"All of the systems will have a backup," he said.
And, in case of a failure, the plane deploys a parachute that allows it to fall slowly to the ground.
Calls to San Francisco-based Zipline also were not answered. On its website, the company said it delivers critical and lifesaving products every day, across multiple countries. It began in 2016 delivering critical medical supplies in Rwanda. It also indicated it has made nearly 100,000 commercial deliveries — and counting.
Walmart also has experimented with drone delivery of COVID-19 test kits. The kits were delivered to homes within a one-mile radius of Super Centers in Nevada and New York at no additional cost beginning last fall.