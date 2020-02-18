A motor vehicle accident left one person dead in Fayette County on Sunday evening, Fayette Sheriff Mike Fridley reported.
Fridley said a pickup truck with a trailer tow collided with a passenger vehicle at the U.S. 19 and W.Va. 612 intersection at Scarbro around 7 p.m.
Occupants of the pickup were treated for minor injuries. The occupant of the other vehicle died as a result of sustained injuries. As of early Monday evening, no names had been released.
Crews with the Oak Hill and Mount Hope Fire Department provided emergency services on scene, along with EMS crews, said Fridley.
The cause of the accident is under investigation by responding Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies, he added.
Those with information may call the Fayette Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP or on Facebook at “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.”
Jessica Farrish