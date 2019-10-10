For congregants at Temple Beth El in Beckley, the Jewish New Year has started with a bang — and a crash.
Tom Sopher, the caretaker for the city's only Jewish temple and the Ward 1 representative on Beckley Common Council, said that Beckley Police Department officers were knocking on his door early Thursday.
"When you get a knock on the door at 6:30 a.m., it's never good," he noted.
An officer pulled out his cell phone. Intrigued, Sopher found himself gazing at a photo of the familiar Temple Beth El. Only, a vehicle was sticking out of it.
"I got the (vehicle) out," the officer reportedly told Sopher.
"That's not good," Sopher said, recalling his reply.
Sopher said police reported that a girl had taken a relative's car without asking. The alleged breaking of the eighth commandment ended with the girl making an unexplained sharp turn and driving straight through the Temple wall and into the "middle of the building".
"We're going to have a drive-thru temple now," Sopher quipped. "She just drove in for a little religion, backed out, and then off they went."
Sopher said he hurriedly dressed and met his brother Joel at the temple, at the corner of Second Street and Bellevue Lane, to see it for themselves.
In person, they discovered, the situation was no better. The vehicle had made a 12 foot-by-12-foot hole in the temple and left parts of its grill and headlights in the synagogue.
"Yesterday was Yom Kippur," said Sopher, referencing the first day of the Jewish New Year, which started on Tuesday evening and ended at sundown Wednesday. "The beginning of the New Year, and this is what we're awakened to.
"But things are looking up from here," he added. "That's what we hope."
Sopher said Temple Beth-El member Gary Schleser agreed to put temporary boards on the cinder block building and to get it "blocked up" later, before bad weather settles in.
He added that the car owner's insurance company will likely cover the cost of repairs.
According to Sopher, this is the first time the Temple has ever been hit by a vehicle since its cornerstone was laid in 1936.
"We've never had an accident like that before. Not even close," he said. "Not even up in the yard, or nothing.
"The cop just said it just seemed like a young kid has went joyriding in a car and then lost control.
"The building was in the wrong place at the wrong time."
BPD spokesman Lt. Dave Allard said that the vehicle was a Chevrolet Impala. Allard said a black, 20-year-old female drove the car into Temple Beth-El.
The incident is still under investigation but no charges had been filed Thursday night.