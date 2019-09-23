Dr. Adil Khan, a bariatric surgeon at Raleigh General Hospital, recently shared with The Register-Herald more information about surgical weight loss.
Q: Tell me a little about your education and medical experience.
A: I finished my medical school at Aga Khan University in Pakistan. I started my surgical training at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut. After completing two years of training there, I moved to Lahey Clinic in Massachusetts. There I finished the last three years of my surgical training. I then moved to Cleveland to University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center for my fellowship in bariatric and minimally invasive surgery. I have been in practice for the last two years. I have been in Beckley, W.Va. area for the last 12 months.
Q: What brought you to West Virginia?
A: I would say combination of my desire to work for underserved communities and also the high prevalence of obesity in West Virginia. We have a population that is struggling with an obesity epidemic and I think I can help bring a significant change in their overall health by working with the community in helping them with weight loss.
Q: Who is a good candidate for surgical weight loss?
A: To answer this question we should first talk about body mass index or BMI. BMI is calculated from weight of a person and their height. The BMI is weight in Kg divided by square of height in meters. You can easily calculate it on Google by typing BMI calculator and put in your height and weight and see the results. Anyone who has a body mass index greater than 40 or someone with body mass index of greater than 35 with obesity-associated comorbidities qualifies for surgery. These comorbidities include hypertension, diabetes, hyperlipidemia, gastroesophageal reflux disease, osteoarthritis, sleep apnea, coronary artery disease and many others, obesity-related medical problems.
Q: What can a patient expect before and after the surgery?
A: We have a comprehensive weight loss program. Before surgery, a patient meets with me to discuss their medical history in detail and also discuss some basics about the weight loss surgery program. Patients then meet up with a nutritionist, a psychiatrist, undergo sleep study and also get cardiac clearance. We also check labs to ensure there are no vitamin deficiencies, underlying liver problems and rule out thyroid and parathyroid disease. All patients are expected to stop smoking before surgery as well. We also do upper endoscopy before surgery to evaluate internal anatomy. Once the patient has gone through all the steps, we start preoperative diet for two weeks. After surgery, patients are admitted to the hospital for 1-2 nights and subsequently sent home. We follow the patient closely after surgery to ensure close follow-up and monitoring of their weight loss. The usual follow-up includes visits at two weeks after surgery, six weeks, three months, six months and then at 12 months.
Q: What’s the most important thing for someone who’s considering surgical weight loss to know?
A: The most important thing I tell my patients to remember is that weight loss surgery is just a tool for weight loss. They have to ensure lifelong commitment to healthy eating habits and exercise to sustain weight loss. If they do not follow healthy diet and/or stop exercising, there is a very high chance that they will gain weight back eventually.
Q: A lot of people with excess pounds get discouraged. Can you offer them some words of wisdom?
A: I can tell everyone that they should not feel that they are alone. 9/10 people even with diet and exercise are either not able to lose weight or are unable to sustain medical weight loss with just diet and exercise. This high failure rate with just diet and exercise is the reason weight loss surgery is being offered to help patients not only lose weight effectively but also, by maintaining a healthy lifestyle afterward, sustain long-term weight loss and live a healthier life.
Email: wholdren@
follow on Twitter
@WendyHoldren