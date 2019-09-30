Dr. Jebron Karam, a Beckley cardiologist who was injured in a devastating house explosion in North Carolina on July 2, is continuing to recover, an office spokesman said Monday.
Karam's home in Ballyntine, N.C., exploded due to a gas leak while he and his wife, Rania, were inside the house. The explosion claimed Rania's life and injured Dr. Karam.
On Monday, Karam's physician's assistant Todd Hatcher told The Register-Herald that Dr. Karam is practicing at his Harper Road office. He is continuing to heal, and he appreciates the prayers and support of his patients and others.
He does not wish to publicly relive the details of the explosion, Hatcher said.
