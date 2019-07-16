Dr. Karam is recovering

A popular Beckley cardiologist who was seriously injured when his house in North Carolina exploded earlier this month is recovering, an office worker reported Tuesday.
Dr. Jebram Karam was seriously injured and his 58-year-old wife, Rania, was killed on July 2 when a gas leak in their Ballyntine, N.C., home caused an explosion, according to statements by Charlotte Fire Marshal John Leonard on July 3.
The Karams were visiting the house they had purchased in 2015 and were the only two inside the structure at the time of the explosion, Charlotte fire officials reported. Dr. Karam was able to call 911 and to communicate with firefighters during the rescue effort.
Despite being transported via helicopter to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, he worked with firefighters to direct them to Rania after the explosion.
Dr. Karam's patients expressed shock and sadness and asked the community to pray for Dr. Karam's recovery and for the Karam family as they faced the unexpected loss of Rania. On social media posts, friends and members of Rania's church remembered her as a "stunning" woman who treated people well.
They said Dr. Karam was a top-rated cardiologist who developed positive relationships with his patients.
On Tuesday, a woman at Karam's Harper Road office answered the telephone and told The Register-Herald that Dr. Karam was recovering but declined to offer additional details.
"We're not allowed to give out information," she said. "We can just say that he's fine."
She thanked those who have prayed for Dr. Karam.