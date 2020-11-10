When springtime comes, the City of Beckley plans to dedicate a sculpture garden downtown in what was once infamously known as "The Hole," Mayor Rob Rappold said.
The "garden" will represent the triumph of the city's spirit in a place that was once ashes and will showcase the work of two renowned state artists, Jamie Lester and Pastor Frederick Hightower.
Lester's sculpture, depicting a cardinal rising in flight, is entitled "Cardinal Ascending." Hightower will sculpt the late Raleigh County native and musical legend Bill Withers.
"It's a wonderful thing," Director of Parks and Recreation Leslie Baker said. "It's been such a sore spot for so many years that we just hope to get it completed as soon as we can, so people won't remember a time it wasn't there."
A third sculpture is expected to be added later, according to Rappold.
Three sculptures will eventually be placed at The Plaza. The Plaza is an emerging green space that Board of Public Works crews are constructing at the corner of S. Heber Street and Neville Street.
Before there was the The Plaza, there was "The Hole."
On Jan. 2, 2012, a fire broke out at a historic building on the lot, and then spread to two adjacent buildings. The fire was colossal, with Beckley Fire Department and Beaver Volunteer Fire Department battling the blazes for hours.
Five months later, the city tore down what was left of the buildings and collected a $500,000 insurance policy. The demolition crews left behind a double level, burned-out lot that Beckleyans began to disdainfully call "The Hole."
Rappold "inherited" the irritating downtown canyon in 2016 from former Mayor Bill O'Brien, who had inherited the abyss from the late Mayor Emmett Pugh III. Despite attempts by the mayors to "fill The Hole," it persisted.
A private investor who had agreed to buy the lot backed out. When Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events and other city officials worked with architects to develop a $300,000 plan for a green space that included a storage building and an iconic sculpture, architects returned with a $2 million plan that had not been approved or anticipated, sending the city back to the drawing board for a less pricey alternative.
A new plan was developed — this one without a storage building but with a piece of defining public art.
Chili Night 2018, a city festival that is typically held the first Saturday in October, was the projected completion date, but a number of infrastructure and engineering issues slowed progress.
The Hole was not filled by the prescribed date, nor had it completely disappeared by Chili Night 2019, although work crews had started to fill it by August 2019.
In 2020, Chili Night was cancelled due to Covid concerns, but the foundation for The Plaza sculpture garden was ready.
Realistically, Rappold and Baker said, the Cardinal Ascending sculpture could be placed in December, but it is more likely that city officials will wait until springtime to dedicate the sculpture garden.
Rappold has most recently been working with Lester to determine the orientation of the Cardinal statue. He said it could likely have a circular base, although other options are still being considered.
Lester is a well-known artist who designed the Don Knotts and Jerry West statues at West Virginia University in Morgantown.
Hightower, also a well-known artist, designed the statue of the late NASA mathematician and West Virginia native Katherine Johnson, to whom President Barak Obama presented a Medal of Honor. The statue of Johnson is on the campus of West Virginia State University.
Rappold said he is excited that Beckley will have works from the two celebrated artists. Local residents will have the artwork in their own town, and city officials anticipate that the sculptures will attract tourists, too.
"We feel like it will end up being a destination for a lot of people who travel great distances to see original sculptures," Rappold noted.
Moorefield said she is happy to see The Plaza and the sculptures finally being realized.
"It will be great to have some public art on that corner," she said. "We're excited about being able to honor Bill Withers, a native son from this area, and that would be nice, as well.
"I'm just happy to see it finally getting filled in, and it's getting fixed up and completed," she said. "Hopefully, it will be a nice little attraction for the community."
Moorefield, who organizes the annual Chili Night festivals each fall, noted that at least two statues should be established by Chili Night 2021.