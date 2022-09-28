Doug Mastriano said in 2019 that women who violate an abortion ban should be charged with murder

AP PhotoFILE - Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano speaks ahead of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022. An Associated Press review has found that more than a quarter of Republican candidates for statewide office that play some role in overseeing, certifying or defending elections across 38 states supported overturning the 2020 presidential election (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)