The City of Beckley will have a Fourth of July fireworks show in 2020, thanks to the generosity of several local benefactors, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold and Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events announced on Monday.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, Faith Community Church, Beckley ARH Hospital and Chick-fil-A are among the major donors who helped to ensure that the annual celebration was not a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city had been forced to cancel the show in late April, in an effort to safeguard any potential financial pitfalls caused by business closures. City officials announced on Thursday that the fireworks show was cancelled, prompting Amjad to launch a campaign to raise private funds.
"Thanks to the enthusiasm and generosity of some special people in Beckley, and some special institutions, and (the contractor's) ability to get us on the schedule at this late date, the City of Beckley will have fireworks on July Fourth," the mayor announced on Monday. "It's a happy day, and again, I can't say enough about those who stepped forward to promote the idea of private funding, and it's much appreciated."
The show will be at the Raleigh County Convention Center at 9:30 p.m. on July 4.
In 2020, the year of the novel coronavirus, summer has felt different and unfamiliar. Public playgrounds and swimming pools are off-limits, summer camps have been cancelled, and sports programs and vacations present challenges.
Amjad suggested on Friday that the annual fireworks improves the mental health of southern West Virginians and that the familiar event that will improve the emotions of those who see it. She said that it is important to keep up the mental health of Beckleyans, as they navigate the Covid-19 pandemic.
She made a donation through her non-profit organization, Bee Better, which was organized to fight the opioid addiction and promote better health.
"I will donate the money from my non-profit, Bee Better, because the City of Beckley and I agree that the mental health of Beckley post-COVID-19 is important," Amjad explained on Friday. "We want people to go out and enjoy the fireworks with their family and friends.
"People are tired of being home," she added. "We want the city to come together and enjoy a night out, safely."
Amjad learned Monday that the contractor was willing to come to Beckley, and other private donors stepped up to the plate to help cover the cost.
City officials had announced on Thursday that the fireworks show would not be offered in 2020, due to budgetary concerns related to Covid-19. The decision not to pay the $10,000 bill was made in April, when the coronavirus impact on city residents was not yet clear to city officials.
On Friday morning, Mayor Rob Rappold had better news. If the fireworks contractor could agree to come to Beckley, local physician Dr. Ayne Amjad would pay for the fireworks show.
"Dr. Amjad, who is a guardian angel, saw the blurb on TV about canceling fireworks, and she sent me an email, early this morning, saying she and (Jill Moorefield of Beckley Events) are working now.
"Dr. Amjad feels she can raise (the funds.)"
On Monday morning, the news was even better. The contractor had agreed, and Amjad, Beckley ARH Hospital, Faith Community Church and Chick-fil-A were among those coming together to sponsor the fireworks show.
The community responded with enthusiasm to the news on social media.
"Fireworks are back on! Yay!" posted Courtney Stewart, an area resident. "Thank you, Dr. Amjad!"
Rappold said that about two months ago, the fireworks contractor was asking the city for payment for the 2020 show. With COVID-19 closures still in effect, Rappold said, he had to make a unilateral decision that the city could not commit at that time to paying $10,000.
No city departments are in danger of employees getting furloughed, he said, and there is no planned reduction of the city's workforce, related to COVID-19. The city coffers are as good as can be expected, at a time when mom-and-pop businesses are struggling to make a comeback after being closed for two months, he said.
In April, however, tax collections were dismal as businesses were closed, and city officials did not know how long the forced closures would last. To offset future financial pitfalls that could, potentially, occur, Rappold had told department heads to cut expenditures to the bare minimum. He cut out the fireworks program in an effort to conserve funds.
"I felt uncomfortable, making this payment, that far out," he explained.
Rappold said the pitfall has not been as severe as city administrators were fearing back in April.
"As things get opened up, and they appear to be opening up, we'll be fine," he said on Friday.