December has arrived and so have the first donations to Mac’s Toy Fund’s PayPal account. Mac’s is so pleased to have received these donations, but the fund has an additional great need.
Donations of used toys are lagging behind. Every child who attends the distribution event receives one used toy in addition to a new toy. With 6,200 children receiving invitations to the event, organizers know they will need as many used toys as possible.
Parents, with Santa set to bring your children a new batch of toys, ask your children to look through their toy boxes and pick out the ones they no longer play with and donate them to Mac’s.
Toys can be dropped off at BJW Printing on Robert C. Byrd Drive (across from Little Caesar’s Pizza) weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:40 p.m.
Used bicycles are also in short supply. Donations can be dropped off at Beckley Fire Station No. 3 on Eisenhower Drive.
The PayPal donations were received from:
Ned and Susan Payne of Charleston, S.C., $300
Neal and Linda Hawkins of Beckley, in memory of Emily and Neal Hawkins, $100
Robby Moore of Beckley, $10
Today’s total: $310
Total to date: $6,240
Monetary donations can be sent to:
Mac’s Toy Fund
PO Box 2398
Beckley, WV 25801
Online donations can be made at:
PayPal.Me/macstoyfund