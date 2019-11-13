Former coal baron Don Blankenship has confirmed that he is a candidate for the Constitution Party nomination for president of the United States.
Blankenship, who made the announcement on Veterans Day, said he chose the Constitution Party because it is dedicated to protecting the human rights which so many Veterans made the ultimate sacrifice to defend. Rights which today’s politicians and courts are threatening to take away at every opportunity.
Blankenship is the ex-CEO of Massey Energy, which owned the Upper Big Branch mine where a 2010 explosion killed 29 workers. He spent a year in federal prison for misdemeanor safety violations related to the explosion.