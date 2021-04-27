With work zones in all 55 counties and a proclamation by Governor Jim Justice that the month of April be dedicated to Work Zone Safety awareness, the West Virginia Division of Highways is inviting the public to join them in wearing orange for Work Zone Safety awareness on Wednesday, April 28.
“It isn’t enough just to check off the boxes and meet the minimum criteria,” said Deputy Secretary of Transportation, Jimmy Wriston. “Going above and beyond for Work Zone Safety means the signage, the flashing lights, and other devices; it also means working with our partners in law enforcement, with the media, and with the public.”
Around the state, WVDOH welcomes citizens to join them in wearing orange to draw attention to the responsibility of each driver to keep “Heads Up; Phones Down” and remain aware at all times in work zones.
Now in its fourth year, National Go Orange Day was created to draw attention to the importance of work zone safety in highway construction zones. More than 50 West Virginia transportation workers have been killed in construction zones since the State Road Commission was created in 1921.
“Every work zone is concerning because of speeders,” Matt Rowan, Regional Construction Engineer for WVDOH Highway Districts 9 and 10, which includes the large-scale I-77 widening project in Beckley where speeders have been clocked going up to 108 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone. “When you’re in the work zone, the number of people on cell phones is unreal. They’ll have the phone in their hand or up on the steering wheel, sometimes they’re steering with their knees.”
Highways crews have installed “speed buggies” in the I-77 construction zone in Beckley to record and track the speeds of all the cars that traveled through the work zone. In April, they tracked almost 94,000 people speeding through the work zone, where the speed limit is 55 mph.
The good news is that the majority of drivers respected the 55-mph speed limit, but 43 percent of them were still speeding as they passed ongoing road construction. Almost 1,400 drivers were doing 71-75 mph in the work zone, 236 were going 76-80, 50 were going 81-85 and five drivers were doing more than 100 mph in the work zone.
Earlier in April, Gov. Jim Justice declared April as Work Zone Safety Month. Last year, 702 crashes occurred in West Virginia work zones, leading to 238 injuries and four deaths.