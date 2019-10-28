Charleston – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has hired a certified foster parent and former child protective services worker to serve as the state's foster care ombudsman and advocate for the needs of foster children and families.
West Virginia lawmakers required the state to hire an ombudsman as part of a bill that passed during the 2019 legislative session, allowing DHHR to give a managed care organization oversight of the health care of kids in state custody. The state's about 7,000 foster children are covered by Medicaid. States pay set fees to managed care organizations to reduce costs for Medicaid populations while aiming to improving quality and health outcomes.
Pamela M. Woodman-Kaehler started Monday as foster care ombudsman, according to a news release.
The release states that her "first priority will be to develop policies and procedures to implement a successful Foster Care Ombudsman Program within the Office of Inspector General, which provides autonomous, independent and neutral oversight of DHHR’s programs and operations.
"As the Foster Care Ombudsman, she will investigate complaints against service providers and managed care organizations, as well as establish a system for collection and analysis of data and complaints," the news release continued.
In an email, Allison Adler, DHHR spokeswoman, said that a "general mailbox" will be set up for receiving complaints within the next few weeks.
According to the release, Woodman-Kaehler is a DHHR certified foster/adoptive parent and has trained individuals seeking to become certified foster/adoptive parents.
The managed care bill, sponsored by Del. Kayla Kessinger, R-Fayette, required the ombudsman to have "experience as a former foster parent or experience in the area of child welfare."
Woodman-Kaehler has served as a child protective services worker in DHHR’s Harrison County office and as the executive director of medical equipment and supply companies in West Virginia, Wisconsin and Illinois. She was also the state coordinator for the federally mandated Citizen Review Panel for DHHR’s Bureau of Children and Families.
DHHR officials have said that West Virginia has about 7,000 children in state custody, and that the number has increased by 67 percent since 2013. During that time, the number increased nationally by 11 percent, according to DHHR. West Virginia has the highest per capita rate of children in state custody in the United States.
DHHR officials have also said they needed to transition foster children to managed care because they were overwhelmed by the increase in children in state custody, a symptom of the drug crisis. Meanwhile, some child welfare advocates have warned a managed care organization would be too focused on profit.
Earlier this month, advocates with A Better Childhood and Disability Rights of West Virginia filed a class action lawsuit against West Virginia officials, alleging that while the state is quick to terminate parental rights, it does not have adequate foster families and adoptive homes in which to place those children. In turn, the state's child welfare system is putting children at heightened risk of someday experiencing homelessness, mental health problems, incarceration and addiction, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit says that recruiting foster families is difficult in the state because "DHHR caseworkers routinely exclude foster parents from MDT meetings, verbally threaten to remove children from foster parents’ care when they engage in any sort of advocacy that challenges the caseworkers’ orders, are difficult to contact in crisis situations (such as when consent is needed for medical or behavioral health care), and often speak disrespectfully towards foster parents." MDT meetings are multi-disciplinary team meetings, where case workers, prosecuting attorneys, parents, lawyers and others meet to address familial problems that led to abuse and neglect.
Adler confirmed Monday that DHHR has hired a Washington, D.C.-based law firm, Brown and Peisch, PLLC, to represent them in that suit, at a cost of $575 per hour.
Marcia Lowry, executive director of A Better Childhood, said that in decades of experiencing filing 15-20 lawsuits over foster care, she'd never seen a state hire an out-of-state law firm. According to that firm's website, it "represents clients in litigation and regulatory matters relating to federally funded health and benefit programs," including foster care.
After requesting an extension, DHHR has until Dec. 2 to file its response to the lawsuit.
