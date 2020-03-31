The West Virginia Division of Highways is seeing an increased amount of litter along roadways across the state during a time when it is especially important to work together to maintain a clean environment to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“We have one of the most beautiful states in the nation,” stated Secretary Byrd White in a press release from the WVDOH. “Our dedicated employees are doing all they can to stay safe as they respond to emergency situations and maintain our roadways to keep the chain of supply functioning for our citizens.
“Please be considerate and think of the hardworking men and women who will pick up what you throw out,” White stated in the release. “This is a difficult time, but we are still West Virginia and we need to take care of our home state.”
WVDOH employees are taking precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19 as they perform their essential work; traveling alone or in small groups, cleaning supplies and equipment more frequently, washing their hands and keeping rest areas clean and open for the public.
– The Register-Herald