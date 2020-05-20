CHARLESTON — Continuing its commitment to preserve, maintain, and grow the State’s transportation infrastructure, the West Virginia Division of Highways announces the following projects for bid letting on Tuesday, May 19, which include slip/slide repairs, bridge replacements, and nearly 32 miles of resurfacing and road repairs.
“The West Virginia Department of Transportation is resolute in its commitment to carrying out Governor Justice's vision of maintaining and modernizing the state's transportation infrastructure,” stated Transportation Secretary Byrd White. “We are very pleased to have a number of additional projects now ready for bid.”
Projects from this region include:
Greenbrier County
Design and construct sidewalks along US 219 South in Lewisburg
**Transportation Alternatives Project (TAP) Funding**
Mercer County
Installation of traffic signal along WV 104 at Locust Street in Princeton
Milling and resurfacing 1.88 miles along US 52 in Brush Fork from WV 123 to US 19
Nicholas County
Resurfacing 3.07 miles along US 19 from Birch River to the Braxton County line
Raleigh County
Milling and resurfacing 3.84 miles along WV 210, Kanawha Street and WV 41, Johnstown Road
Striping contracts district-wide for:
District 9 (Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers counties)
District 10 (McDowell, Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties)
Reimbursable guardrail contracts district-wide for:
District 9 (Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers counties)