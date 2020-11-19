charleston – The West Virginia Division of Highways, which continues to hold bid lettings remotely to move projects forward while protecting the public from COVID-19, took bids for 18 projects on Nov. 17, 2020. Included in this bid were two Roads To Prosperity projects: Hominy Creek Bridge and Oil Ridge Road.
The West Virginia Division of Highways is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon. Many factors must be considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage.
In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether or not sufficient reasons exist for the difference in estimates. When these bids are awarded, further announcements will be made.
Projects which received bids in this region are:
l Hominy Creek Road (Nicholas County) *Roads To Prosperity project
l Main Street Oak Hill (Fayette County)
l District 9 Roadway Departure (Monroe, Summers, Nicholas, Fayette and Greenbrier Counties)
l District 10 Roadway Departure (Mercer, Raleigh, and Wyoming Counties)
l WV 311 Bridge (Greenbrier County)
