Dogwood Festival kicks off today

From carnival rides to live entertainment, Mullens’ annual Dogwood Festival gets underway today and runs through Saturday, April 30, with the giant fireworks display.
“There will be many activities for the entire family to enjoy in beautiful downtown Mullens,” emphasized Susan England, Dogwood Festival Committe president.
“Whether you come for the music, the food, the contests, the carnival or just to meet and greet old and new friends, this festival promises to be one that should not disappoint.”
Gambill Amusements opens today at 5 p.m. with several carnival rides, games, and food.
Additionally, the Mullens Fire Department will be selling their festival-favorite hot dogs.
The carnival will be moved to the city parking lot, and the main stage will be located at the corner of Howard Avenue and Second Street.
“...The changes will promote greater safety for those attending and provide more opportunities to enjoy the event,” England explained.
On Thursday, 92.7 KISSFM Radio will sponsor the Mullens Idol Contest at 6 p.m.
Whiskey and Wine, an acoustic duo from Fayetteville, will then take the stage at 8 p.m.
“Musicians Josh Winebrenner and Jessica Hypes provide musical entertainment that offers something for everyone, from classic rock to high energy ‘90s favorites,” England said.
On Friday, the annual Mullens Dogwood Tree Planting Memorial ceremony will be held on the main stage at 4 p.m.
Sponsored by Tankersley Funeral Home, the ceremony is probably one of the most important events held during the festival, according to England.
“Remembering individuals and their contributions to our community is most significant,” England emphasized.
“Everyone that has been a part of our town has contributed to the history of our small town and has influenced its development in some way.
“Each individual deserves to be remembered.”
The Allen Smith Band will perform at 6 p.m. In 2011, the band released their first album, “Silent Night.”
How Great Thou Art Theatre Group presents their “MoTown Revue” at 8 p.m.
The theatrical group will perform Motown favorites – from such entertainers as The Temptations, Four Tops, Supremes, among others – followed by gospel favorites.
On Saturday, the Kids Cake Championship, sponsored by Christy’s Confections, will begin setting up at 9:30 a.m. in the Veterans Memorial Building. Participants will bake and decorate their own cake creation centered around this year’s festival theme, “Thrills In The Hills,” and the ATV industry.
To participate or for more information, phone Christy Seaton at 304-294-8278.
The Sweets and Eats Contest is sponsored by Charlie’s Pharmacy. Entries can be dropped off at the Veterans Memorial Building between 10 a.m. and noon.
Judging will occur after noon, with winners announced Saturday evening before the concert.
The annual Sidewalk Chalk Contest, sponsored by Butch McNeely State Farm Insurance, will again be held in front of Mullens City Hall at 10 a.m.
“This contest gives local youth the opportunity to showcase their artistic abilities,” England noted.
“This is always a favorite of the young and young at heart.”
The Kidz Bicycle Race, sponsored by Hope McNeely Frame and A-Train Boxing, will be held at Mullens Middle School, with kids of all ages eligible to participate.
Additionally, the Button and Susie Seaton Spaghetti Eating Contest begins at 2 p.m. at Second Street Station.
The Rubber Ducky Race will be offering prizes such as a two-night stay with a golf package at Twin Falls Resort State Park, a $100 Amazon card, or $50 cash. Cost is $3 per duck.
Those who purchase a raffle ticket from a festival committee member may win a Glock 43/9 mm with a box of shells.
The committee is also offering the “Thrills in the Hills” package that includes a kayak and fishing gear as first prize and a Hatfield and McCoy package, including trail passes, as the second prize.
Saturday evening’s music line-up kicks off at 6 p.m. featuring Mullens native Rick Moorefield and his bandmates, who make up Hinton-based Jonben Slate.
The band performs a diverse mix of classic rock, country, and blues.
The band’s name is a reference to the old slate dump they grew up playing on, near the historic coal mining town of Jonben in Raleigh County, England said.
The Steel Woods take the stage at 8 p.m., performing their brand of country and southern rock.
The band will perform fan favorites and songs from their three studio albums.
All of their albums are self-produced and released on their own label, Woods Music.
Immediately following The Steel Woods concert, the festival will conclude with the annual fireworks display, sponsored by Consol Cares Foundation.