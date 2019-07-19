The Fayette County Sheriff's Department is looking for information regarding the death of a pet in the Mossey area.
According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, a couple returned home from vacation on July 3 to find one of their dogs had been killed by an apparent gunshot wound. One of the owners stated that a friend was caring for their two dogs, who were fenced in, while they were away.
When the pair returned from camping, the owner called for both dogs to come out of the shelter, but only one emerged. He then went inside the shelter to find the other dog deceased.
The owner is offering a $1,000 reward for any information regarding the death of their pet.
Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff's Department at 304-574-3590 or through its official Facebook page or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-7867.
