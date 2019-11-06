Documentary focuses on how best to care for vets and their families

A new documentary film is being released on Veteran’s Day at Lewisburg Cinemas 8 at 7 p.m. is likely to ignite renewed conversations about how best to care for our returning vets and their families.
HOMEMADE is the cinematic and profoundly intimate journey with decorated Force Reconnaissance Marine Adam Sorensen as he navigates civilian life and the effects of post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, and crippling addiction on his marriage, family, and work. Heart-wrenching, winding, on-going (the filmmakers following Adam and his family for six years, and the film took seven years total to complete) and unflinching, the film uncovers a conflict between the American ideals of success and personal well-being.
HOMEMADE will screen in select markets across America Veterans Day weekend. Several screenings will be held in smaller heartland communities that have a large veteran population.
Each screening will be followed by a panel discussion and question and answer session featuring local veteran’s advocacy and support groups and addiction specialists.
HOMEMADE’s filmmakers say they aim to close what they call “the empathy gap” between civilian and military communities, start productive dialogues about the challenge of transition from active duty military to retired and to provide tools that help viewers take action.
There are an estimated 1.1 million military caregivers who are family members, friends, or acquaintances (Hidden Heroes) in the United States caring for post-9/11 veterans. They tend to be younger, caring for a younger individual with a mental health or substance use condition, employed and not connected to a support network.
Studies show that at least 20 percent of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans have PTSD and/or depression. The number climbs higher when combined with traumatic brain injury (TBI). Approximately 19 percent of veterans may have traumatic brain injury and 50 percent of those with PTSD do not seek treatment.
Coverage of the 2019 Nashville Film Festival screening event is available at www.dnj.com.
For a complete listing of HOMEMADE Veteran’s Day weekend screenings or information on how to get tickets, visit www.homemadethefilm.com/find-a-screening.